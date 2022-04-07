Viral News: Needless to say, the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has now become a household name in India. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people still creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, the impact of the movie is also being witnessed in schools wherein a class 10 student wrote a dialogue of Pushpa in his answer sheet.Also Read - Viral Video: Cap Cloud Rotating Over Mountain Leaves Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

The WB Madhyamik Exam 2022 for Class 10th students began on 7th March and concluded on 16th March 2022. While the evaluation of the answer scripts was being done, evaluators found a rather strange message written on the answer sheet. The line read, “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Apun likhega nahi s**a” (Pusha, Pushpa Raj…I won’t write it!) written in large fonts on the exam paper. Though the original dialogue is ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’, the student gave his own twist to the dialogue.

Needless to say, the photo of the exam paper has gone viral on social media, triggering jokes and memes.