Viral News: An Instagram influencer from Miami is being criticised on social media after she posted a series of photos taken in front of her veteran father's open casket. Notably, Jayne Rivera posed for the camera next to her father's open casket and added a caption that said: "Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived." In the 8 pictures posted on Instagram, which have now been deleted, Jayne can be seen posing in the front of the casket, a few of which also showed her smiling and smirking. The 20-year-old model is seen wearing a fitting black suit dress featuring one long sleeve and stockings.

See the picture here:

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

Well, the post didn’t go down well with her followers, who described her act as ‘vile’, and ‘disprespectful and slammed her for turning a funeral into a photo session. A user wrote, “Not cool Jayne, ur dad was a decorated vet, a photo shot by his casket should be beneath you. May he rest in eternal peace.” Another added: “A photoshoot in front of his dead body though? Really? Classy.” “Jayne, delete these pics, apologise for your lack of discretion or I will stop following you and I hope others will do the same,” a third remarked.

She deactivated her account. Thats what you get for dressing and posing in slutty fashion at a damn funeral! #jaynerivera https://t.co/QwzDw4rIQO — Yes, Communism Is Still Bad (@Actify12) October 26, 2021

“Hi, my name is Jayne Rivera and I like taking photo shoots during my dad’s funeral. Yup, that’s him in the casket.”

She’s posted EIGHT photos on Instagram in various poses.

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IN80MOvm4V — Myron My (@myronmy9) October 26, 2021

Many of her followers told her to delete the image and apologize for the post. Though she shut down her entire account, she has not made any public statement on any of her accounts about the consequences, nor has she apologized. Following the backlash, Rivera has reportedly lost a ton of followers.

Notably, Jayne Rivera, from Miami, Florida, is a TikTok star who has gained popularity through her fashion, travel and swimwear posts.