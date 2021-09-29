Madhubani: Who knew watching IPL could change lives? The fate of a barber from Bihar’s Madhubani district has changed overnight after he won the top prize of Rs 1 crore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘Dream Team’ contest. A popular sports fantasy-based platform, Dream11 has changed the lives of many.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Nitish Rana to Shimron Hetmyer, Cricketer Hairstyles That Have Created Buzz

On September 26, Ashok Kumar’s selection of players in the match between Chennai Super King and Kolkata Knight Riders, which the former won by two wickets, was spot on and at the end of the engrossing contest, he was declared the winner. Also Read - IPL 2021: Will Injured Andre Russell Get Fit Ahead of PBKS Tie? Dinesh Karthik Provides Update

“After the match, I came in first position and won Rs one crore. The official call also came soon after. I was told that a sum of Rs 70 lakh would be credited into my account in the next two days. The money will be paid after the deduction of taxes. I couldn’t sleep that night,” said Ashok. Also Read - IPL 2021 RR vs RCB Head to Head, Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11s, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 43 at Dubai International Stadium

Notably, Ashok has a barber shop at Nanaur Chowk in the Andharthandi block of Madhubani. He revealed that he has been a passionate fantasy player and been taking part in the ‘Dream Team’ contest for several years but hit the jackpot for the first time.

“I selected the Chennai Super King and Kolkata Knight Riders teams after paying the entry fee of Rs 50. I never thought I would be so lucky. When the match ended, the team I had selected performed remarkably. They have helped me win that contest,” said Ashok.

“I love my job as a barber and it will continue. I will first clear the debts with the winning amount and then construct a house for my family,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)