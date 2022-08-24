Viral Video: Recently, NASA released an audio clip claiming that they have the sound of a black hole located hundreds of lightyears away from earth. NASA Exoplanets tweeted the 34-second clip on Sunday and said there’s a “misconception” that there is no sound in space. When you listen to it, it seems like the background music of a haunted movie. However, a IPS officer seems to think otherwise. Tamil Nadu’s ADGP, Sandeep Mittal tweeted that the audio of a black hole’s sound was in fact the ‘om’ sound, one of the most sacred words in Hinduism.Also Read - Cosmic Music: NASA Shares Sound Of Black Hole And It Is No Melody | Watch

In a tweet, he wrote, “This sound has been named Om by our sages. The advent of the universe and its end — everything is Om. This sound has the capacity to bring about the end of the world. This is more impactful than anything, organism, or planet. When we say it is called superstition, but when NASA says it is science”.

While many agreed with him and said that they also heard the OM sound, a majority of Twitter users trolled him and his statement. Many users said that they didn’t expect such a statement from a highly educated officer. One user wrote, “Surprised that people like you believed in such claims. NASA never said it’s OM. It’s a sound that when you dip yourself in water also would make. Any vaccum and close space movement of air would make such sound.”

Another commented, “Surprised that people like you believed in such claims. NASA never said it’s OM. It’s a sound that when you dip yourself in water also would make. Any vacuum and close space movement of air would make such sound.” A third tweeted, “Don’t say anything sir. NASA has proof, I can’t find the Om sound. Don’t be a laughing stock. Let science and religion be distinguishable”

