Baghdad: In the fastest divorce case in Iraq’s Baghdad, a groom divorced the bride as she played and danced to a ‘provocative’ Syrian song at their wedding. According to a Gulf News report, the Syrian song ‘Mesaytara’ – which translates to ‘I am dominant’ or ‘I will control you’ hurt the groom and he decided to divorce at the wedding hall itself.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Make Grand Entry, Ride Horses to The Wedding Venue | Watch

The report further says the groom and his family considered the rhythm of ‘Mesaytara’, a provocation and were not happy. Soon after, the groom and his family entered into an argument with his bride and ended up divorcing her.

When translated, the first part of the song roughly says, “I am dominant; you will be governed by my strict instructions”. “You are my lump of sugar; As long as you are with me, you will walk under my command; I am arrogant, I am arrogant,” the song goes on.

This isn’t the first case where a song led to a divorce for newlyweds. Last year also, a Jordanian man broke up with his bride during their wedding after bride played this song. In another incident, Lebanon witnessed a similar incident years ago due to the song “I love you Donkey”. According to local media reports, a groom divorced his wife at the wedding after she danced to the song.