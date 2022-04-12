Jammu: Social media is in utter shock after a spine-chilling video showed a woman mercilessly beating and thrashing her 2-month-old baby. The video which has gone viral on social media is said to be from Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Performs A Backflip & Dances While Wearing Saree, Internet Says 'Aag Laga Di' | Watch

The video which has caused outraged shows the woman sitting on a bed, arguing with someone as the toddler cries continuously. When the baby doesn’t stop wailing, the woman slaps and punches it, and slams it on the bed in anger. After the video went viral, police traced the video to Jammu and Kashmir and the suspect was arrested. Police investigation identified the woman as Preeti Sharma, resident of Upper Kamila Purmandal in Samba district.

“An FIR has been lodged against the mother under the relevant sections of law. She has been detained for questioning”, the sources said.In a similar incident last year, a woman hailing from Andhra Pradesh was caught on camera, thrashing her 18-month-old baby boy. . In the videos which surfaced, the woman could be seen hitting and punching the child repeatedly with her fist, causing him to bleed from nose and mouth.