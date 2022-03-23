Guwhati: A signature is a unique marker of one’s identity and is mostly used for validation purposes. While many choose to keep it simple, others intentionally make it complex so no one else can copy it. However, one such picture of a signature has stumped social media users, and triggered hilarious memes on social media. The signature in question is that of an official at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and frankly, it looks more like a scribble. The signature has numerous vertical and slanted lines, and not even a single letter is visible.Also Read - Endangered White Winged Wood Ducks Brought to Assam From Czech Republic

As seen in the viral picture, the signature is seen above the seal of the registrar of the Department of Orthopaedics, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, dated March 4, 2022. Twitter user Ramesh shared the picture of the unique signature with a caption that says, ”I have seen many signatures but this one is the best.”

I have seen many signatures but this one is the best. pic.twitter.com/KQGruYxCEn — Ramesh 🇮🇳 🚩 (@Ramesh_BJP) March 20, 2022

The signature was so complex and illegible that netizens compared it with a ‘porcupine.’ Many also shared pictures of other funny and unusual signatures. The viral picture has amassed more than 11,000 likes and 1400 shares so far, with hundreds of comments. Many wondered if he will be able to make the exact same sign again.

One user wrote, ”how will banks verify? will they count the number of quills the porcupine has? this is an AI defeating signature who is this officer! needs to be employed by secret services maybe he is sending some secret code in his sign.” Another wrote, ”To us, it looks like the official was testing if his pen was working or not!” A third commented, ”OMG ! its a cross between a butterfly and a porcupine – i wonder how long does it take for him/her to scribble this assemblage of spiky lines.”

What are your thoughts about the unique signature?