Ranchi: In recent months, some rather weird and bizarre weddings have been reported from across the country. In yet another bizarre marriage ceremony, a man married both his girlfriends at the same time. The unusual incident has been reported from a village in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga. According to India Today, the groom named Sandeep Oraon got married to both Kusum Lakra and Swati Kumari, and all three of them were on board!Also Read - Viral Video: Dance Floor Suddenly Collapses Taking All Wedding Guests Down With It. Watch

Notably, Sandeep and Kusum were in a live-in relationship for three years, and even had a child together. However, their lives took a turn when Oraon went to West Bengal to work in a brick kiln. There, he met Swati Kumar, who had also travelled to work there. After both of them were done with their jobs, they returned home, but continued to meet. When family members and villagers came to know about Oraon and Kumari’s relationship, they opposed it.

Conflicts and fights soon ensued and eventually, the villagers called a panchayat. It was then decided that Oraon should marry both of the women, and neither of the women nor their families objected to the suggestion. After the wedding, Meanwhile, after tying the knots, Sandeep told India Today, “There may be a legal issue with marrying two women together, but I love both of them and I cannot leave either of them.”

In a similar case last year, a man in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar married two women at the same time, in the same mandap. The groom, Chandu Maurya got married to Haseena Baghel and Sundari Kashyap at the same mandap in Tikara Lohnga village. According to India’s marriage laws, bigamy is illegal and is punishable in the country under Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).