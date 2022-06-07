Viral News: Needless to say, Johnny Depp is in a celebratory mood after he won a defamation suit against his former wife Amber Heard and was awarded $15 million. On Sunday, the actor was spotted at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England for a celebratory dinner with 20 friends including English musician Jeff Beck. According to New York Post, he spent more than $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on the food and also left a generous tip as he left.Also Read - Video: Tamil Nadu Traffic Cop Slaps Swiggy Delivery Agent; Transferred

Depp and Beck enjoyed a selection of Indian dishes, cocktails and Rosé champagne at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham. A spokesperson for the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham later said that it was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to host Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck for dinner. The restaurant also shared pictures of the actor and wrote, ”The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night ! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp @johnnydepp and Jeff Becks @jeffbeckofficial ! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant !”

See the pictures here:

Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the Post that Depp’s security team called to ask if they could look around the venue on Sunday and then booked the entire restaurant out for the evening. He said, ”We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people. was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners.”

Hussain said Depp also spent time “hugging, kissing and having photos taken” with members of staff, and friends and family members of the restaurant bosses. “He was very humble, and he stayed to talk and greet everyone. He met my three daughters and they made him give them a few one-liners from his movies. He did ‘you’re weird’ from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” he added.

Notably, the actor has made a string of public appearances after his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. He recently won a high-profile defamation suit against his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard years after she accused him of abusing her physically and mentally during their relationship.