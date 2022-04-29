Viral Video: Of late, we have heard rather bizarre stories of grooms and brides calling off their wedding for all sorts of reasons. With the wedding season in full swing across the country, several such incidents across the nation have come to light. In one such incident reported from Maharashtra’s Buldhana, a bride called off her wedding and married a relative after the groom turned up at the wedding venue drunk.Also Read - Moving Pandal? Wedding Baraat's 'Desi Jugaad' To Beat The Heat Amuses The Internet | Watch

According to India Today, the wedding was scheduled for April 22 and the muhurat of the ceremony was 4 pm. However, the groom turned up pretty late in the evening, keeping the bride’s family waiting. Notably, the baaratis got late because they were busy dancing and drinking instead of reaching the venue on time. Soon after, a quarrel ensued between both the parties.

“The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives,” said the bride’s mother.

Angry with their behavior, the bride’s father refused to marry his daughter to the groom and decided to get her married to one of the relatives who was at the venue.

The girl’s father Gajanan Gavai said, “We had a wedding on 22nd, had put a DJ in the procession and were missing dancing in it. It was 4 o’clock and came at 8 o’clock, so we got our girl married with another boy. The girl’s mother told us that the boy was drunk, we did not like this thing at all. So we did not get our girl married to him and found another boy.”

In a similar incident, a bride refused to marry the groom as he was illiterate. “I am an educated person. I’m pursuing B. Ed. He’s completely illiterate. Can I stay happy with him? You tell me? I cannot marry him,” she tells a man when she’s asked why she won’t marry the groom. A man from the crowd then asks the bride why didn’t she refuse to marry him beforehand. She replies saying that her father was forcing her to marry the man for the sake of money. The bride is then faced with more questions but she repeats that she wants a man who is her equal and can converse with her in English.