Mumbai (Maharashtra): Needless to say, reel often imitates the real. However, there are also several cases wherein real life is inspired from Bollywood movies. In one such operation similar to those seen in Bollywood movies, Mumbai police personnel posed as Zomato delivery boys in order to arrest two chain-snatchers who had several chain snatching cases registered against them.

According to an ANI report, Somnath Gharge, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) from Mumbai Police Zone 12, said that 3 incidents at Kasturba Marg police station and 1 incident at Bangur Nagar police station of chain snatching were registered. After this, the team of Om Totavar and Rahul Valuskar got into action. For proper identification, they went through 300 CCTV footages. During the investigation, police found that a bike, which was also used for the crime, was parked at a railway station. The DCP said the police were sure that the accused would come to take their bike back.

After that, the whole unit of Kastoorba Police donned outfits of Zomato delivery boys and waited for around 3 days around Vithalwadi and Ambivli. When one of the accused came to take their bike, he wasn’t able to flee, as the police had taken out the plug of the bike. The other accused was nabbed later. They were caught red-handed and two bikes and stolen chains were also recovered.