Viral News: The viral Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken social media by storm, making celebrities and influencers groove to its peppy beats. The super catchy jingle also catapulted its singer Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal, into instant limelight. It seems that Badyakar is finally getting his due. Godhulibela Music, the music house which created the remixed version of the song, has now given a sum of Rs 3 lakh to Bhuban.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul & His Sister Neema Dance to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Internet Loves It | Watch

The move came after many social media users questioned how the poor peanut seller, the original creator of the song, was not getting the credit he was due. Though he became a household name, his financial situation didn’t improve at all , and no one extended help to him.