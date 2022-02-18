Viral News: The viral Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken social media by storm, making celebrities and influencers groove to its peppy beats. The super catchy jingle also catapulted its singer Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal, into instant limelight. It seems that Badyakar is finally getting his due. Godhulibela Music, the music house which created the remixed version of the song, has now given a sum of Rs 3 lakh to Bhuban.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul & His Sister Neema Dance to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Internet Loves It | Watch
The move came after many social media users questioned how the poor peanut seller, the original creator of the song, was not getting the credit he was due. Though he became a household name, his financial situation didn’t improve at all , and no one extended help to him.
“We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him,” said Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music to India Today. Ghosh also stated that Bhuban got nothing out of the sensation he created and they hold the copyright so it was due. Recently, the West Bengal police also felicitated him for his talent.
Notably, Bhuban Badyakar composed the jingle ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Not just India, actors and influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on the viral Bengali song.
Overwhelmed by all the craze and popularity, Bhuban stated that he never thought that the song would be such a hit. “I feel privileged. I never thought that I’d reach here. God’s grace. Never dreamt of this. I just made it the song, never thought it’d be so highlighted”, Badyakar told India Today.