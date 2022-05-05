Washington: Kailia Posey, a child reality TV star and social media personality died by suicide at the age of 16 in Washington. Kailia became a popular face on the internet after a GIF with her grinning expression face became a phenomenal meme. Her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook. “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she said in the post. Kailia was found at Birch Bay State Park in Washington state, kilometres away from the Canadian border.Also Read - Viral Video: Super Mom Takes Split Second to Save Son From Drowning in Swimming Pool. Watch

Notably, Kailia became famous after appearing on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras at the age of 5 years. The show focuses on the families of children who participated in beauty pageants. It is during this show that a GIF of her happy expression went viral around the world and soon became a popular meme and GIF.

Posey had just celebrated her 16th birthday on April 19 and attended her high school prom over the weekend. According to a report in TMZ, Kailia’s family confirmed that she took her own life. ”Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the family said in a statement.

Calling her a high achiever, the family added, “She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life. Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.”

One of her friends shared that the child star she was struggling with her mental health but they were unaware how badly it had gotten. ”We knew she was struggling with a few things, and we all did everything we could to encourage her and help,’ the friend told Page Six, speaking on the basis on anonymity.

Her family has now set up a fund, at the Whatcom Community Foundation in her name with the goal of providing resources to help students in crisis. Rest in Peace!