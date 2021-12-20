Kanpur: Needles to say, Twitter is the treasure trove of most of the funniest and wittiest tweets. More so, people on Twitter are known for their brilliant sense of humor and sharp observatory skills. Even a minute detail can escape their eye and this trait was on display again when an IAS officer shared a picture of himself cooking. Notably, IAS officer Raj Shekhar set out to cook poha but instead cooked up a laugh riot on Twitter when netizens noticed that the stove was off!Also Read - Viral Video: 70-Year-Old Nagpur Man Sells Poha to Make Ends Meet, Internet Salutes His Spirit | Watch
Raj Shekhar, who is currently serving as the Commissioner of Kanpur, took to Twitter on Sunday to post a picture of himself cooking poha for breakfast. The picture shows him wearing a formal suit, earphones and smiling for the camera while holding a spatula. “Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking. Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister” he captioned the image.
See the pic here:
The picture has gone viral, and people were quick to notice that the gas burner under the pan is turned off, making it look like a mere photo-op. Well, soon enough, people filled the comments section with hilarious and sarcastic remarks. Others also made fun of him for cooking in a blazer.
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also commented on the picture taking a dig at the Centre over rising cooking gas prices. She wrote, “Also thank you for sending a strong message to the government for making cooking gas so unaffordable that cooking can be done without it, the heat instead of the stove comes from collective anger.”
See some reactions here:
However, many also defended the officer saying maybe the gas would had been turned off after the food was cooked.
