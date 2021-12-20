Kanpur: Needles to say, Twitter is the treasure trove of most of the funniest and wittiest tweets. More so, people on Twitter are known for their brilliant sense of humor and sharp observatory skills. Even a minute detail can escape their eye and this trait was on display again when an IAS officer shared a picture of himself cooking. Notably, IAS officer Raj Shekhar set out to cook poha but instead cooked up a laugh riot on Twitter when netizens noticed that the stove was off!Also Read - Viral Video: 70-Year-Old Nagpur Man Sells Poha to Make Ends Meet, Internet Salutes His Spirit | Watch

Raj Shekhar, who is currently serving as the Commissioner of Kanpur, took to Twitter on Sunday to post a picture of himself cooking poha for breakfast. The picture shows him wearing a formal suit, earphones and smiling for the camera while holding a spatula. “Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking. Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister” he captioned the image.

See the pic here:

Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking…😊 Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister…😊 pic.twitter.com/y607j5Yzr1 — Raj Shekhar IAS (@rajiasup) December 19, 2021

The picture has gone viral, and people were quick to notice that the gas burner under the pan is turned off, making it look like a mere photo-op. Well, soon enough, people filled the comments section with hilarious and sarcastic remarks. Others also made fun of him for cooking in a blazer.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also commented on the picture taking a dig at the Centre over rising cooking gas prices. She wrote, “Also thank you for sending a strong message to the government for making cooking gas so unaffordable that cooking can be done without it, the heat instead of the stove comes from collective anger.”

See some reactions here:

Also thank you for sending a strong message to the government for making cooking gas so unaffordable that cooking can be done without it, the heat instead of the stove comes from collective anger. 😄 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 20, 2021

The stove is off. Airpods are on. A typical Indian bureaucrat. — Pracool (@thehighmonk) December 19, 2021

Ok Sir.

All best Sir!

Step 1: Turn the Gas knob on! https://t.co/IZVxHPYu4a — serendipity always || HouseOfWeb3.nft (@Abhi972) December 20, 2021

Only an IAS officer has the ability to cook food without lighting the stove. Also, who cooks food wearing a suit? 😂 https://t.co/XoaMDhfqO6 — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) December 20, 2021

This is the best picture of cooking I have ever seen sir. Cooking in suit and blazer is the real deal. People wear aprons because they are not confident about their cooking. You wear suit because you are so confident about it — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) December 20, 2021

He is so confident that he has not lighted the Gas Stove and he is stirring it like his Boss (UP CM) is stirring the peaceful atmosphere by his communal speeches — Just Private Person (@TigerShrini) December 20, 2021

Who cooks in suit ???

BTW gas needs to be lit… — Ajoy Chakraborty (@AjoyC5) December 19, 2021

2 things;

1- Make sure the gas is on while taking a pic for publicity purposes.

2- Look into the kadai rather than at the camera Other than that this is mint 👌 — ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) December 20, 2021

However, many also defended the officer saying maybe the gas would had been turned off after the food was cooked.

What do you think?