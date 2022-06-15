Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was seen breaking down in tears after watching the Kannada movie ‘777 Charlie’, which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog. The Chief Minister could be seen wiping his tears as he emerged out of the theatre on Monday night. An avid dog lover, the movie reminded Bommai of ‘Sunny’, his family pet dog which passed away in July 2021. Before taking oath as chief minister Bommai had also tweeted about it, saying they have lost a family member.Also Read - Viral Video: Golden Retriever Casually Hangs Out With Tigers, Unlikely Friendship Shocks The Internet | Watch

“The love between a man and a dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love,” Bommai said.

Speaking to the media after watching the movie, CM Bommai told News 18, “The movie has synchronisation with emotions and animals. The movie is good and everyone should watch it. It keeps talking about unconditional love.” He further urged everyone to watch it at least once.

The Chief Minister was full praise for the movie’s protagonist Rakshit Shetty and the makers of the film. The movie effectively portrayed the sensitive and emotional relationship between a man and a dog, he said. Expressing his compassion for street dogs, Bommai said that he would discuss with experts to launch an initiative to take care of stray dogs.

“There is a proposal to formulate a special programme to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected,” he said.

Speaking about the film, the Chief Minister said, “Director Kiran has succeeded in presenting the emotional bond of the man-dog relationship. Rakshit Shetty’s performance is stupendous. It is a great film.”

“We are proud that Kannada movies are attaining international fame with films like ‘777 Charlie’ and ‘KGF 2’,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)