Mangaluru: As shocked netizens continue to demand justice for Bruno— a pet dog that was killed mercilessly by 3 youths in Kerala, another case of animal cruelty has come to light. The incident happened in Mangaluru, where a miscreant opened fire on a stray dog with his air gun, killing it instantly, animal rights activists said here on Saturday. Also Read - Animal Cruelty: Dog Brutally Beaten to Death by 3 Youths in Kerala, Outraged Netizens Trend 'Justice For Bruno'

The trustee of Shaktinagar Animal Care Trust in Mangaluru, Suma, told reporters that the miscreant is a local resident who is on the run at present.

“We have collected some evidence but it’s still not very clear. Therefore, we have decided not to disclose his identity yet. The stray received a bullet on its back. During the post-mortem, the pallet was recovered,” she told reporters.

She also appealed to the local residents to share CCTV footages if they come across any suspicious activity around the time when the incident took place. Suma further said that it was not a violent but a docile stray dog, which did not create any trouble in the locality.

A police complaint has been filed in this regard, she said.

A few days back, a 9-year-old labrador by the name of Bruno was brutally beaten to death by three youths in Kerala’s Adimalathura. The poor dog, tied by its neck to the hook of a boat’s fishing bait, was eaten with heavy sticks and bats by three persons. After beating him to death, the dog was later thrown into the sea by them. The horrific incident s left netizens enraged who have demanded for stricter laws to deal with animal cruelty with the hashtag #JusticeForBruno.

“The brutality against animals has been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of pets being abandoned on the streets has also increased,” said Sreedevi Kartha, a member of People For Animals, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

(With IANS inputs)