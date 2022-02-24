Srinagar: Needless to say, Indians adore their idols and are star struck by celebrities. One such person is a 50-year-old carpet weaver from Srinagar who made a silk wall hanging carpet of his idol and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Expressing his love for ‘Bhaijaan’, Mohammad Hussain created a 900mm x 750mm artwork, which comprises 576 knots per square inch, in pure silk and carries the actor’s portrait on both sides. It reportedly took him six months to finish the artwork.Also Read - Salman Khan Pays An Emotional Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar, Sings Lag Jaa Gale In Viral Video | Watch

“Since there was not much work during the lockdown, I thought of paying my tributes to Bhaijaan. With my savings, I created this piece of work and I want to gift it to him,” Hussain told PTI. The artist also said that he was prompted o create the artwork because of Salman’s humanitarian attitude.

“Besides popularity, his helping hand to weaker sections of the society without any discrimination influenced my soul. Since I came to know about the superstar’s great deeds of helping the poor, I decided to weave his image on carpet”, Hussain told Rising Kashmir.

Asked about the cost incurred in making the wall hanging, Hussain said one cannot put a price to such things. “I made this out of love for him. It cannot be measured in money,” he said.

Hussain said he used 10 natural dyes just to make the silk yarn for the hair strands. “It commands a lot of time….from the perfect combination of dyes in order to get the right tone and shade to getting the design right at the end of the weaving process.” “This piece has 576 knots per square inch which gives the clarity of the design,” Hussain explained.

He wants to gift this wall hanging carpet to the actor and hopes that the Bollywood star accepts it.

(With PTI inputs)