Kochi: Mammootty, one of the most popular actors of Malayalam cinema, is highly revered by his fans, who routinely express their love for the superstar through several creative gestures. Now, one such fan from Kerala’s Malappuram, Arshad has made a beautiful typographic portrait of Mammootty using 407 movie names featuring the star. Notably, a typographic portrait means a picture made with words. Simply put, it is a form of art that is created not using figures but words, phrases or letters and can be anything such as a painting, sculpture, etc.Also Read - Indira Gandhi's Typewritten Letter To JRD Tata Goes Viral, Industrialist Harsh Goenka Says 'Sheer Class!'

The creation has landed him straight in the record books, as Arshad has now scored a spot in the Asia Book of Records (ABR) and India Book of Records for making a typographic portrait of the star. He has also been adjudged the title of ‘Grandmaster’ by ABR.

Not just in Malayalam, but he the typographic portrait also in other languages, such as Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. “I am big fan of Mammootty, that’s why I decided to draw his portrait by using 407 names of his movies in five languages,” he told ANI.

See the pictures here:

Kerala | Arshad, native of Malappuram enters Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records for making typographic portrait of Indian actor Mammootty "I am big fan of Mammootty, that's why I decided to draw his portrait by using 407 names of his movies in five languages," he says pic.twitter.com/QGtPiufsDL — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

With this, he broke the record of 19-year-old Sana S, who had made a similar portrait of on Mammootty on A3 size sheet using 331 movie names. She had also entered the India Book of Records with this painting.

Sana’s certificate had said, “She made a beautiful monochrome typographic portrait of Malayalam actor on A3 size sheet using 331 movie names, as confirmed on March 4, 2021.”