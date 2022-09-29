Viral News: It is a common perception or rather a stereotype, that doctors have a bad handwriting, that is difficult to read and understand. Besides chemists and pharmacists, commoners struggle to decipher a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. There are several jokes and memes about a doctor’s handwriting spilled allover social media. However, a doctor from Kerala has broken this myth with his super neat handwriting. Yes, his words are so neat that anyone can read the prescription without any difficulty.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances to Papon's Humnava at Delhi's Connaught Place, Internet Praises Him | Watch

The prescription is written by Dr Nithin Narayanan, who has been working at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palakkad's Nenmara for the last three years. The post was shared on Facebook by Bency SD which featured a super-neat prescription written by Dr Nithin Narayanan. The doctor actually wrote in clear block letters, which made the prescription extremely easy to read.

Speaking with Asianet, Dr Nithin Narayanan said he likes writing and has always had a good handwriting. "My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters," he was quoted as saying. "Maybe because I love to write, I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I'm busy. Patients often appreciate this," he said.

Talking about his now-viral fame, he told The South First, "I came to know about my handwriting being spoken about only after it [photo of the prescription] went viral. It was unexpected but this is a good feeling,"Dr Narayanan completed his MBBS from Thrissur Medical College and MD from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER).