Viral News: In an incident that will fill you with rage, a medical student from Kerala called himself a 'boob hunter' and bragged about allegedly groping several women in his life. In the shocking screenshots which have gone viral, the guy claims to have groped more than 300 women, all of which were deliberate. If that's not shocking enough, he further alleged that he has a 'record' of groping 52 times in a span of 8 hours.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared the screenshots on Twitter and wrote, ”This was shared on Instagram yesterday. Do read. And remain aware. Some of the ‘accidental’ groping us women go through isn’t accidental at all. We are part of some sort of a competition for *some* of these guys who brag about it.

This was shared on Instagram yesterday. Do read. And remain aware. Some of the ‘accidental’ groping us women go through isn’t accidental at all. We are part of some sort of a competition for *some* of these guys who brag about it. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/4twO6Z73dM — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 31, 2021

In a second tweet, she wrote, ”P.S.: This is a public post on Instagram. The man in question is a medical student. His boob-grabbing contest with a count of 300+ women was a game to him and he fails to realize it was lifelong trauma to the women. Kindly – PLEASE raise your sons better.”

Further, the guy has the audacity to say he did it for ‘fun’ and ‘achievement’, and also added that there are many guys like him who used to do the same. The guy goes on to say that he was 14-years-old back then when he did such things and that he has now “grown up with experience and knowledge”.

Furthermore, he described how he planned all this, and also had excuses ready. ”Like I was always ready to say sorry to make it look like an accident so that even if the girl is smart enough to realise what happened even though she will let it slide as the way we apologise is kinda catchy and convincing. Damn I was smart for a 14 year old back then.

Needless to say, the internet has gone into a collective shock at the disgusting incident. Some were appalled at the audacity of the guy while some lamented that such incidents are not uncommon. One user wrote, ”Thanks for sharing chinmayi. Such a disgusting feeling and moreso it hurts when innocent girls wouldn’t even realize at that moment that she has underwent something which has been fun for an immoral person.”

Another wrote, ”The fight in me dies a little everyday seeing deliberate attempts at hurting people. No regard to the actual human being. Reduced to a body part, what a fun game.”

Unfortunately, I've met men who have shared such stories as well. A batchmate of mine used to brag about elbowing women in the boobs in public transport as a sport. He saw no harm in it, since he meant no harm at the time. It was a harmless sport, according to him. — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) October 31, 2021

I remember in school my classmates during Durga puja would make claims of the number of such acts and wore it with a pride.

Was stupid and didn’t think much about it. But now I realise that every number is a sexual assault. — Think QuestionEvolve (@Maila_Kameez) October 31, 2021

He reeeally doesn’t get consent. How many boys growing up now don’t understand consent and bodily integrity? — Nazreen Nazeer (@nnazreenn) October 31, 2021

Harrowing! Can something be done about it? Feel enraged that these boys get away with it. The fact that he’s boasting about it says a lot about the society we live in. Dead, we are. — manishasinghsharma (@ssmanisha) October 31, 2021

The fact that he is saying it like some kind of achievement 😡 — Vinnyboo (@vinnyawsm) October 31, 2021

Pathetic!