Imphal: Every now and then, we hear stories of how drug traffickers and gold smugglers around the world adopt bizarre ways to smuggle illegal things from one place to another, often hiding them in their body parts. In a similar incident, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday seized gold paste weighing over 900 grams and valued at Rs 42 lakh from a passenger at the Imphal airport. Notably, he had hid the gold paste in his recrum.

According to a NDTV report, the man who hails from Kerala, was travelling from Imphal to Delhi. During security check, alert CISF officials noticed the presence of metal inside the rectal cavity of the passenger. While being interrogated, the man could not come up with a satisfactory explanation, raising suspicion of the officials. He was then taken to a medical examination room and an X-ray of his abdomen showed that he was concealing “some metallic items in a body cavity.”

Following this, he confessed to hiding gold paste in his rectum. A total of four packets of gold were recovered from the man who was later detained by the security force. After recovering the gold, the authorities handed over the accused to Customs officials for further probe.

The passenger, identified as Mohammed Shereef, hails from Kerala’s Kozhikode and was scheduled to fly from Imphal to Delhi on an Air India flight at 2:40 PM on Monday.