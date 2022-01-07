Kochi: Indian weddings are needlessly expensive and so are bridal dresses and lehengas. Every bride wants to look the best on her wedding day, but many can’t afford them because of the ridiculously high prices. In order to help such brides, a man from Kerala has been running a ‘wedding dress bank’, to help poor girls look beautiful on one of the most important days of their life.Also Read - Bride and Groom Fall in Mud During Wedding Photoshoot, Hilarious Pics Go Viral

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Nasar Thootha, who is a taxi driver in Kerala, has helped over 260 brides so far by giving them a wedding dress free of cost. Thootha gives out once-used wedding attires – saris, ankle-length skirts and dresses – donated by privileged families to women of limited means.

Notably, Nasar used to work in Saudi Arabia earlier and after returning to India, he used to work for state agencies in rehabilitating the poor and homeless. During this stint, that he came across several families who couldn’t afford to buy a wedding dress for their daughters. Thootha then decided to start this charitable venture in April 2020 in his room and started requesting people to pass on their idle wedding dresses for the cause. Soon, many people donated their wedding dresses and Thootha received dozens of bulky packets arriving on his doorstep, many anonymously.

“Wedding attires are all about vanity. They are worn for a few hours and then never come out of the cupboards. Realising this, many families came forward to support our cause,” Thootha, told Al Jazeera.

He then got the dresses dry cleaned and stored them in air-tight packages. The brides contacted him on Facebook and then visited the bank to choose a dress of their liking. As of now, his dress bank has 800 wedding outfits including sarees, lehenga & dresses fit for Hindu, Muslim and Christian weddings and ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

“With God’s grace, I personally don’t have to invest any money in running the dress bank. I am just a channel through which women who need them most receive them from kind donors,” Thootha told Al Jazeera.