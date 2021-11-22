Kochi: In an attempt to break gender barriers, a government primary school in Valayanchirangara in Kochi has adapted a gender-neutral uniform common to all its students. The gender-neutral uniform policy that was introduced in the year 2018 by the then headmistress of the school requires the students to wear shirts and three-fourths trousers. The move has benefitted the girls by allowing them to move without any hindrance.Also Read - Paison Ki Baarish: Buckets of Money Showered on Gujarati Folk Singer. Watch Viral Video

“This is a school with good vision. Gender equality was the main subject when we were talking about many factors to implement in the school. Therefore uniform came to mind. When I was thinking about, what to do with it, I could see that girls face a lot of problems when it comes to skirts. The idea of a change was discussed with everyone. 90 percent of parents supported this at that time. The kids were happy too. I feel very happy and proud that this is being discussed now,” said C Raji former Headmistress who introduced this uniform in 2018.

“Gender equality should be in the minds of students and parents. Girls face many problems when wearing skirts. Problems occur when going to the toilet and while playing. That too is a factor. This dress is derived from the concept of a gender-neutral uniform. This is a 105-year-old school. Therefore, there was no significant opposition from anyone. The decision of the Academic Committee was accepted by all. It got more recognition than we intended,” said NP Ajayakumar former School Management Committee Chairman.

“Although this decision was implemented in 2018. This uniform made the children very confident. This uniform is very helpful for doing anything, especially for girls. They and their parents are very happy with this decision. The reason for this decision is the idea that boys and girls should have equal freedom and happiness,” said Suma KP, the present Headmistress in-charge.

“My children joined this school in 2018. The boys and girls need equality, that’s the idea behind this. It’s the kind of uniform in which they can do with any activity, said V Vivek, Parents and Teachers Association President.

C Raji was the headmistress who implemented this decision in 2018 after the approval from the school management committee and parents teachers committee.

(With ANI inputs)