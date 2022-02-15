Thiruvananthapuram: Celebrating their love, a trans couple Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The couple affirmed their love for each other and got married as per traditional Hindu rituals in the presence of family and friends. The wedding venue was all decked up, the relatives and others were jubilant and blessed the couple on their wedding day.Also Read - Viral Video: Faridabad Man Seen Exercising by Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony, Horrifies The Internet | Watch

Syama said they were happy at being able to tie the knot on a day when love is celebrated. “We didn’t plan to get married on Valentine’s Day. Our parents believe in horoscope and the date was considered auspicious. On this day, I hope people accept all kinds of love,” she told New Indian Express.

The groom Manu, a native of Thrissur, is working in an IT firm in Techno Park and Thiruvananthapuram native Syama is employed at the transgender cell under the Kerala Social Justice Department. Syama and Manu plan to approach the High Court to get their marriage registered as one between transgender individuals under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.