Palakkad: Wish this was some movie plot and not something which actually happened in real life. Unfortunately, it’s true. In a bizarre incident from Kerala, a woman who went missing from Palakkad 11 years ago was found living with her lover Alinchuvattil Rahman around 500 metres away from her parent’s home. Also Read - Will Treasure CJI's Response to My Letter & Frame It, Says Kerala Schoolgirl

According to The Indian Express, it was in February 2010, that an 18-year-old woman named Sajitha had gone missing from Ayalur village in Palakkad. All these years, her parents kept searching for her, but in vain. Finally, after 11 years, Sajitha was found after the family of Alinchuvattil Rahman, lodged a complaint when he went missing three months ago.

On Tuesday, Rahman’s elder brother Basheer accidentally met him which led to the discovery that the couple had been living on rent in another village. After the police produced them in a court, they were allowed to live together after Sajitha said she wanted to be with Rahman.

But why did they did do this?

According to the police, the couple kept their relationship hidden as they belonged to different religions. In 2010, Sajitha walked into Rahman’s house and never came back. No one suspected him as both the persons go missing when it comes to elopement.

Nenmara Police Station House Officer Deepa Kumar A told Indian Express, “Their story sounds unusual, but we took the couple to Rahman’s house and they told us how Sajitha had lived secretly in a single room for all these years.”

Notably, Rahman, who works as a house painter, had a separate room which he kept locked, and didn’t allow anyone’s entry as he didn’t want his family to find out. Sajitha used to stay in the room, wash her clothes there, watch a small TV using earphones and went out the window to relieve herself.

“Sometimes he behaved like a mentally deranged person, would turn violent if someone tried to get into his room. He would even take his food in to eat… During the day, as everyone was at work, Rahman and Sajitha would have the house to themselves,” his brother Basheer told Indian Express.

3 months ago, Sajitha finally left the house and on the same day, Rahman picked up a quarrel with his family members and stomped out. The two then started living in another village.