Thiruvananthapuram: A woman in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was left stunned after she they allegedly found snake skin in her food delivery parcel. The incident occurred on May 5 when the customer named Priya ordered parotta from Shalimar Hotel, Chanthamukku. When she unpacked the the food parcel, she found half-a-finger-long piece of snake skin inside the package, leaving her shocked beyond words.

The family immediately lodged a complaint, following which the municipality authorities and the police initiated a probe into the matter. Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Thiruvananthapuram, Anil Kumar said that the restaurant has been temporarily shut. The hotel owners have been directed to open the hotel only after a thorough cleaning.

Twitter user called Tushar Kant Naik shared a picture and wrote, ”Hotel in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily shut after a customer allegedly found a part of a snake skin packed into her food. The snake skin was found in the newspaper that was used to pack the parottas, following which the food safety officials were alerted.”

“We inspected the hotel immediately. It worked in a bad condition. The kitchen did not have sufficient lighting and scrap was seen dumped outside. The outlet was shut at once and a show-cause notice served. Our preliminary finding is that the dead skin was in the newspaper used for packing the food,” food safety officer of Nedumangad Circle Arshitha Basheer had said to The New Indian Express.

All the leftover food has also been sent to the laboratory, and further action would be taken based on its report. The food safety department had earlier banned the use of newspapers for wrapping food items.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old girl had died after eating Shawarma in an eatery in the Kasaragod district. According to a report by the Indian Express, the presence of the bacteria was confirmed in the blood and faeces of people who were admitted after eating chicken shawarma from an eatery at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod.