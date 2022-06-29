Idduki: Do you even remember the last time you wrote someone a letter? While writing just a 10 line handwritten letter to a loved one may seem like a tedious task to most of us in today’s times, a Kerala woman wrote a 434-metre long letter, weighing 5.27 kg to pacify her younger brother who was upset about not receiving wishes on World Brother’s Day. Krishnapriya, an engineer from Kerala’s Peermade wrote the long letter to her brother, an accomplishment that not only encapsulates their bond but could also land her a spot in the Guinness World Records.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Performs Backflip Stunts At Railway Station, People Say 'Super Bro' | Watch

On World Brother’s Day, Krishnapriya was unable to be with her younger brother. She even missed wishing him due to her hectic work schedule. Her 21-year-old brother, Krishnaprasad, who is a student felt dejected and sent her multiple texts on WhatsApp, reminding her of the day. However, Krishnapriya did not see the texts for a very long time, which led to her brother getting extremely hurt and blocking her on WhatsApp and not attending her calls.

“On Brother’s Day, I typically give him a call or send him a text, but this year I forgot because of my hectic work schedule. I noticed that he provided me screenshots of every wish he had gotten from other people. We are like a mother and son. He stopped communicating with me and even blocked me on WhatsApp, which broke me,” Krishnapriya told Times Now.

She then made the decision to send her brother a handwritten letter as restitution for her error. She realised that if she had to pour out her heart, she would need much more than A4-sized paper. She then purchased 14 rolls of billing paper and wrote on each of them, managing to complete the letter in 12 hours. The letter was sealed in a box with cello tape and gum, and weighed 5.27 kg. Two days later, her brother Krishnaprasad received the letter and thought it was a birthday gift.

When describing their connection, Krishnapriya said, “I love him so much, I can’t express it in words. He is seven years younger than me and I am like his mother, teacher and also his best friend.” Krishnapriya has already submitted an application for the record for the longest letter ever written and informed the Guinness World Records of their accomplishment.

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal)