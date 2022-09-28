Kolkata: Durga puja in Kolkata is simply unmatched. Preparations for the festival are in full swing in the the city, with people coming up with innovative and creative Durga puja pandals. However, one specific puja pandal has delighted pandal-hoppers for honouring the city’s dogs. Notably, a team of four from Kolkata Police’s dog squad were the chief guests at the inauguration of the state’s ‘first-ever’ pet-friendly Durga Puja. Pictures of four dogs bending down in front of the deity in a photograph shared by the Kolkata Police have gone viral, winning people’s hearts.Also Read - Special Train To Connect Bihar's Jogbani And Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal From October 18 For Durga Puja

Members of the dog squad, Labradors Molly and Camphor and German Shepherds Liza and Dinky graced the pandal with their presence as chief guests. In another picture, we can also spot sculptures of two dogs near the feet of Goddess Durga. he pet-friendly Durga Puja pandal is the brainchild of the Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club.

"The evening of Mahalaya saw four members of our Dog Squad – Labradors Molly and Camphor and German Shepherds Liza and Dinky – make a very special appearance as chief guests at the inauguration of Kolkata's first pet-friendly Durga Puja, courtesy Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club, and as you can see from the photos and videos, they enjoyed themselves thoroughly. This marks the first time that our Dog Squad has participated in a Durga Puja," Kolkata Police wrote in the post.

DOG SQUAD OF KOLKATA POLICE INAUGURATES FIRST PET-FRIENDLY DURGA PUJA PANDAL: SEE PICS

Netizens showered love in the comments section and lauded the club for coming up with the idea of a pet-friendly Durga Puja pandal. One user wrote, “this is so so so heartwarming.” Another commented, “I really appreciate the gesture and sooo…happy to see that.” A third user wrote, “This is beyond adorable and warm! Love how the doggos are bowing! @KolkataPolice lovely!”