Vadodara: 24-year-old Kshama Bindu, who shot to national fame by performing India's first-ever 'sologamy', is now set to go on solo honeymoon. And she has chosen Goa as the honeymoon destination! The new bride is looking forward to her solo honeymoon and exploring this new chapter of her life.

In an interview with the Times of India, she said, "Like any bride, I am very excited about my honeymoon. I will leave for Goa on August 7 and record all my special moments there on my mobile phone." She is also excited to ring in her 25th birthday on August 10. Kshama has already marked all the places she will soon be visiting in Goa. "I will spend a lot of time at the vibrant Arambol beach, where I can wear a bikini without anyone ogling at me. The beach hosts many events and is one of my favorite and dream destinations in Goa," she said.

Kshama also said that she is all equipped to answer queries about her spouse. “When I am on a honeymoon, people will know I am married and will obviously ask about my husband. I will get a chance then to explain to them all about sologamy and why I married myself,” she added. Talking about her life post-marriage, she said she is in a happy space and enjoying everything a newlywed does.

Notably, Kshama Bindu who hails from Vadodara, tied the knot with herself, in an elaborate ceremony at her home on June 9. She identifies herself as bisexual and her reason for marrying herself is that she always wanted to be a bride but not a wife. Her wedding ceremony didn’t have a priest and entailed digitalised rituals that were conducted at her home in Gotri. Even without a groom, the wedding ceremony went on for 40 minutes. Pictures from her solo wedding showed Bindu dressed in a red lehenga, wearing a chura and varmala as puts sindoor in her maang by herself. Bindu, who works for a private firm, has described self-marriage as a “commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself.”