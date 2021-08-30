Leh (Ladakh): Imagine a cinema hall located amid the majestic and splendid mountains of Ladakh. Wouldn’t it be absolutely amazing to watch a movie there? Well, seems like this thought has already become a reality as Ladakh just got its first mobile digital movie theatre at an altitude of 11,562 feet. This makes it the highest theatre in the world!Also Read - IAF Builds One of World's Highest Mobile ATC Towers in Ladakh The mobile theatre situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet was introduced in the Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh in an attempt to bring cinema watching experience to most remote areas. Notably, PictureTime Digiplex installed the inflatable theatre that is also fully waterproof. The theatres are arranged in a way that they can operate at even -28 degrees Celcius. The chief guest for the event was Ladakh Buddhist Association president Thupstan Chewang and actor Pankaj Tripathi was the guest of honour. Mepham Otsal, a theatre artist from the National School of Drama, while speaking to ANI, said, “It offers affordable tickets and has several facilities. The seating arrangement is also good. Being a theatre artist, it’s very good for the people here as it will open a gate to the world of art and cinema.” See the pictures here:

Ladakh | To bring cinema watching experience to most remote areas, a mobile theatre, situated at an altitude of 11,562 ft, was introduced in Leh. "It offers affordable tickets & has several facilities. Seating arrangement is also good,"says Mepham Otsal, National School of Drama pic.twitter.com/euBJeVjxNA — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Akshay Kumar’s recently released ‘BellBottom’ was among the first films to be screened at this theatre. Akshay took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a picture of the little yellow mobile theatre, set up in the land of high passes.

Along with it, he wrote, “Makes my heart swell with pride that ‘BellBottom’ was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat.”

Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/5ozbpkTCIb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 29, 2021

Sushil, an organizer, said, “There would be four such theatres established in Leh. The initiative was taken to bring the movie experience to the remotest areas of India and can be expanded to the rest of the country. Theatres are arranged in a way so that it can operate in -28 degree Celcius.”

The critically acclaimed short movie, Sekool which is based on the Changpa nomads of Ladakh was also screened at the launch.

During the event, actor Pankaj Tripathi praised the initiative. “For someone like me who belongs to the film world, this comes across as such a unique and different means of film exhibition. Having a concept like this, that too in a gorgeous location such as Leh, is incredible” he told Livemint.

(With ANI inputs)