Nagpur: Breaking social stereotypes, many same-sex couples are now coming forward and accepting their relationships in front of the world. After two men recently tied the knot in Hyderabad, two women got engaged in a ‘commitment ring ceremony’ in Maharashtra’s Nagpur last week and took vows to spend their lives together as a couple. The same-sex couple also shared how they came out of the closet regarding their sexual orientation.Also Read - Gay Couple Ties The Knot With All the Taam-Jham in Hyderabad. See Viral Pics

According to a ANI report, the two women who are doctors by profession are planning a wedding in Goa. “We call this relationship ‘lifetime commitment’. We are planning our wedding in Goa,” Paromita Mukherjee, one of the women told ANI. “My father knew about my sexual orientation since 2013. When I told my mother recently, she was shocked. But later she agreed because she wants me to be happy,” she added.

Maharashtra: Two women doctors in a 'commitment ring ceremony' in Nagpur last week took vows to spend their lives together as a couple "We call this relationship 'lifetime commitment'. We are planning our wedding in Goa," says Paromita Mukherjee, one of the women pic.twitter.com/v4omRiLtkq — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Similarly, Surbhi Mitra also said that she never faced any kind of opposition concerning her sexual orientation from her family. ”There was never any opposition to my sexual orientation from my family. In fact, when I told my parents, they were happy. I’m a psychiatrist and many people talk to me about living a dual life because they couldn’t take a stand for themselves,” said Surbhi Mitra, Paromita’s partner.

There was never any opposition to my sexual orientation from my family. In fact, when I told my parents, they were happy. I'm a psychiatrist and many people talk to me about living a dual life because they couldn't take a stand for themselves: Surbhi Mitra in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/9CPLqhYM51 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

A few weeks back, a gay couple tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, in a first for Telegu states. Abhay Dange (34) and Supriyo Chakraborty (31) exchanged rings and vows at a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 18. As same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in India, the two men held a “promising ceremony’ to make their eight-year-long relationship official. Abhay, a Punjabi, is an IT professional who works for an e-commerce firm while Supriyo, a Bengali, is a hospitality professional. Their wedding was officiated by Sophia David, a trans woman.