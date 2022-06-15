Viral News: Where would this world be without innocence of kids? In a hilarious incident that is sure to make you laugh, a little boy pooped in a toilet pot meant for display at an appliance store in the UK. The incident happened when couple named Caz Owen and Aron Akhtar visited a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK along with their 2 kids. A while later, they were left mortified when they caught their 4-year-old son Jacob pooping in one of the display toilets. The innocent boy mistook the dummy toilet for a real one. Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Man Uses Cardboard Box To Save Kitten Stranded in River. Watch

The kid’s mom took to Facebook to share pictures of the hilarious incident and wrote, ”Can’t quite believe what’s happened. J has taken a very big poo in one of the B&Q display toilets. Only went in for a washing line, turned around and J is sat on one of the toilets. Ran to say get off but it was very much too late. I left to get wet wipes and came back to him still sat on there because he ‘needed to finish’ and hubby didn’t know what else to do. The young shop assistant couldn’t stop laughing but also completely ignored the situation, don’t blame the lad.”

The post has amassed 279 comments and 38,000 shares, ands left people in splits, as it should! “I have never laughed so much in my life,” one user commented, while others bombarded the post with laugh emojis.

“At first we were mortified but then we found it funnier and funnier. I quick-paced back to the car park to get wet wipes and nappy bags and couldn’t stop laughing then,” Caz told NeedToKnow.com. “He said his sister, Frankie, said he could use it. Eliza was oblivious to it all and happy just playing on the toilets,” she added.