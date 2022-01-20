New Delhi: Nestle India has found itself in the midst of a controversy after a section of social media users expressed their displeasure over the wrapper design of its product KitKat. As a part of an ad campaign, the KitKat wrapper features a picture of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra. However, this promotional gimmick did not go well with some netizens who flocked to Twitter stating that it hurts religious sentiments. Many reasoned that images of these deities will eventually be found on roads, drains and dustbins as people will throw the wrappers after eating the chocolates.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Panelist Dances On Live TV Debate After Not Getting a Chance To Speak | Watch

“Please remove the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra photos in your @kitkat chocolate cover. When people are finished eating the chocolate they will throw the cover on road, drain, dustbin, etc . So, please remove the photos” a Twitter user wrote sharing a picture of the latest KitKat wrapper.

Please remove the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra Photos In Your @kitkat Chocolate Cover . When People Are Finished The Chocolate They Are Through The Cover On Road, Drain, Dustbin, Etc . So Please Remove The Photos . @Nestle @NestleIndiaCare #Odisha#JayJagannath pic.twitter.com/9vFy0trazw — Biswadeep Pradhan (@Biswadeep_bcjd) January 17, 2022

Another person tweeted, “Who gave them the right to print the picture of Lord Jagannath ji on the packet of kitkat. People will throw the packet in the dustbin after eating the chocolate. It will insult our God, and as a Hindu we cannot tolerate it, Hindus oppose it.”

All the multi national companies in india, who have got right to make it "Mazak" of Hindu's Religious Sentiment. Try it on some other religion and see, it would happen!! Like!! what happened…

Ridiculous Mindset😡#nestle #kitkat #nestleindia pic.twitter.com/kSmATUF07u — Madhu Begali (@madhu_Begali) January 20, 2022

It is a honor to see our Odisha culture & lord jagannath, balabhadra & subhadra on ##KitKat but plz think once, whn some1 will eat 🍫 & will throw the wrapper into dustbins, drains, gutters & many will walk on it 😭. Jagannath family will be happy with it. @CMO_Odisha @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/10xPKsdz5c — Sanjeeb Kumar Shaw (@sanjeebshaw1) January 16, 2022

Responding to the backlash, the company apologised and wrote that they did not mean to hurt religious beliefs or sentiments. Nestle India also said it had withdrawn these packs from the market last year. Clarifying its stance, Nestle in a series of tweets wrote, ”Kitkat travel break packs are meant to celebrate beautiful local destinations. Last year we wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing ‘Pattachitra’, an art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery.”

Hi! Kitkat travel break packs are meant to celebrate beautiful local destinations. Last year we wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing 'Pattachitra’, an art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery. (1/3) — We Care At Nestlé (@NestleIndiaCare) January 18, 2022

The company said that wanted to raise awareness about the art and its artisans. Consumers like to collect and maintain such amazing designs, as evidenced by the company’s previous campaigns, the firm clarified.

The visual was inspired by the government tourism website. We wanted to encourage people to know about the art & its artisans. Our past campaigns have also shown that consumers like to collect & keep such beautiful designs. (2/3) — We Care At Nestlé (@NestleIndiaCare) January 18, 2022

Nestle further added, “We do understand the sensitivity of the matter and regret if we have inadvertently hurt anyone’s sentiment. With immediate action we had already initiated withdrawal of these packs from the market. We thank you for your understanding and support.”

We do understand the sensitivity of the matter and regret if we have inadvertently hurt anyone’s sentiment. With immediate action we had already initiated withdrawal of these packs from the market. We thank you for your understanding and support. (3/3) — We Care At Nestlé (@NestleIndiaCare) January 18, 2022

