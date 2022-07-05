Kolkata: Breaking social stereotypes, many same-sex couples are now coming forward and accepting their relationships in front of the world. After two men tied the knot in Hyderabad last year, another gay couple from Kolkata and Gurgaon respectively, has made their relationship official by getting married on July 3. Celebrating their love with family and family proudly, Abhishek Ray exchanged marital vows with Chaitanya Sharma at a banquet in Kolkata on Sunday. The ceremony was held following all Hindu rituals including a priest chanting mantras, varmalas being exchanged, and vows taken by the couple around a holy fire. The wedding involved rituals of both Bengali and Marwari families. While Abhishek donned a dhoti and kurta, Chaitanya wore a sherwani.Also Read - Kerala Trans Couple Tie Knot On Valentine's Day, Approach Court To Register Marriage Under Transgender Identity | See Pics

Beautiful pictures from their wedding and couple’s haldi ceremonies have gone crazy viral on social media. The photography team of the couple while sharing the pictures, left a beautiful note and wrote on Instagram, “Remember once upon a time when I was yours and you were blind The fire would sparkle in your eyes and mine. Calcutta has witnessed something different which might ignite the love for this city more than ever before. We as a team have tried to freeze the timeless moments in this celebration of love where two brave men did come out embracing love and care for each other, exchanging their VARMALAs and vowed to hold each other accompanied by the warmth of their families and FIRE.”

See the viral pictures:

According to Times of India report, Abhishek, a fashion designer, is a filmi at heart and a die-hard romantic, while Chaitanya, a digital marketing expert, is more practical. “Ultimately, love conquers all, as it has no barriers, caste, creed, religion, and most importantly, gender. Stop thinking ‘log kya kahenge’ and start living your life your way,” Abhishek told TOI.

Here are more pictures: