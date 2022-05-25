Panna: One never knows how one’s life can change overnight! One such story of changed fortunes is of a woman in Madhya Pradesh village who stumbled upon a 2.08-carat diamond in a shallow mine in Panna district. According to a PTI report, the stone is of good quality and may fetch up to Rs 10 lakh in auction. Visibly elated, the woman’s husband, who is a farmer, said they want to buy a house in Panna city if they get a good price from the auction of the diamond.Also Read - Shocking: 228 Carat Egg Sized Diamond Fetches Over $21M Geneva Auction | Watch Diamond in Video

Chameli Bai, a homemaker residing in Itwakala village, recently found the 2.08 carat diamond in a mine which she had taken on lease in Krishna Kalyanpur Pati area of the district, said Anupam Singh, an official from Panna’s diamond office. The woman then deposited the precious stone in the diamond office on Tuesday.

The diamond will be put up for sale in an upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines. The proceeds would be given to the woman after the deduction of government royalty and taxes, officials said.

The woman’s husband, Arvind Singh, said they had decided to try their luck in diamond mining and leased a small mine in Krishna Kalyanpur Pati area in March this year. He said they now plan to buy a house in Panna city with the money from the diamond auction. Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

(With PTI inputs)