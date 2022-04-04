Budaun: Only in India, can one find such hilarious stories. In a piece of news that will definitely tickle your funny bone, a woman named her child ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’ and ‘Baby five of Madhu’ on her Aadhaar card. The picture of the Aadhaar card went viral on social media after the woman was seeking her daughter’s admission at a government school here in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun. Instead of her real identity, her name reads as, “Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha”on the Aadhaar card. The card also did not carry the Aadhaar number.Also Read - PAN-Aadhaar Linking: What Will Happen If You Miss The Deadline? 5 Key Things Taxpayers Must Know

The picture has gone viral on social media, triggering amusement and laughter.

See the picture here:

The incident happened on Saturday when Dinesh, a resident of Raipur village in Bilsi tehsil, reached the primary school to get his daughter Aarti admitted. After checking her Aadhaar card, a teacher, Ekta Varshney, denied admission to her. The teacher asked Dinesh to get the Aadhaar card rectified.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said, “Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence.”

Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar Card is a 12-digit identity number, which is necessary for day-to-day tasks these days. Aadhaar Card is also required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns.