Washim: The Covid-19 vaccination drive is in full force across India, and all citizens are being encouraged to take vaccines to defeat the deadly virus. While it’s deemed normal to experience some side effects like fever or body pain after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, one woman has claimed to have experienced something miraculous after taking the jab. Also Read - After Auto Ambulances, This 'Vaccine Auto' in Chennai Streets Has Left Netizens Impressed | WATCH

According to a Zee News report, Mathurabai Bidve, a 70-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Washim, said that she regained her vision after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Notably, Mathurabai lost sight in both of her eyes 9 years back after cataract caused the iris to turn white. Meanwhile, the elderly woman, who currently lives with her relatives, took her first dose of Covishield vaccine on June 26. The very next day after taking the vaccine, she claimed that she gained 30 to 40 percent eyesight from one eye. It’s not yet confirmed by doctors whether the woman’s claim is true.

In yet another incident, Arvind Sonar, a resident of Maharashtra’s Nashik, recently claimed that he developed magnetic powers after getting the second dose of Oxford-Serum’s Covishield vaccine. The elderly man said that after getting inoculated with two doses of the vaccine, metal objects can easily stick on his body. He even made a video to prove this.