New Delhi: On Monday, several Congress leaders and workers lodged a protest on the streets of Delhi against Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) interrogation of Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Gandhi was questioned for more than ten hours in an alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper. As a result, top Congress leaders were detained from outside the Congress office as they tried marching to the ED’s office. Many workers were also detained. During this, a person was seen in the police car crying profusely, alleging that he was wrongfully detained and claimed that he didn’t have anything to do with the protest.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Single-Handedly Fights 6 Men Who Were Harassing Her, Internet Calls Her a Badass | Watch

Talking to Aaj Tak, the man alleged, “Mai naukri karta hoon, meri marketing ki job hai, mai khokhe pe khada ho kar chai pee raha tha, aur police ne mujhe bhi utha liya. (I do a job, I have a marketing job, I was drinking tea while standing at a kiosk and the police picked me up too).” Crying on camera, the man said that he has nothing to do with any political party or anyone, but the police made him sit in the police van when he was only having tea. Hearing his woeful appeals, Congress leaders sitting in the van also supported him and accused the police of using coercion.

What is the ED-Rahul Gandhi issue?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, as the opposition party held protests across the country, accusing the Centre of targeting its leaders by misusing agencies.

Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and state capitals took to the streets and several senior leaders, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, were detained here amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the Satyagraha march against the ED summons. The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police and lashed out at the government for “not allowing”‘ peaceful protests.