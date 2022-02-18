Viral News: A Malaysian female minister is being slammed worldwide after she advised husbands to beat their ‘stubborn’ wives ‘gently’ to discipline them for “unruly” behaviour. In a two-minute video posted on Instagram called Mother’s Tips, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, deputy minister for women and family, advises husbands to first speak to “undisciplined and stubborn wives” and, if they are not compliant, to sleep apart from them.Also Read - Viral Video: White Tiger Cub Scares Its Mother. Adorable Clip Has 9 Million Views!

‘However, if the wife still refuses to take the advice, or change her behaviour after the sleeping separation, then the husbands can try the physical touch approach, by striking her gently, to show his strictness and how much he wants her to change,’ Siti Zailah added in the video. She further urged women to speak to their husbands only if they have permission in order to win over their spouse.

‘Speak to your husbands when they are calm, finished eating, have prayed and are relaxed,’ Siti Zailah said. ‘When we want to speak, ask for permission first.’

Her statement has sparked a global outrage, and women rights group has accused her of normalising domestic violence. One user wrote, ”Ladies and gents, saying that husbands must “gently beat” their wives to discipline them is how you normalize violence against women and children – said by no less than the Malaysian deputy minister for women and children.”

Another commented, “What an embarrassment for Malaysian women!! How dare you represent yourself this way as a deputy minister? Hope you resign and let someone who cares about women to step in.”

The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality, a coalition of women’s rights groups has demanded she resign from her position as deputy women’s minister. ‘The deputy minister must step down for normalising domestic violence, which is a crime in Malaysia, as well as for perpetuating ideas and behaviours that are opposed to gender equality,’ a joint statement read.