Maryland: In a tragic incident, a man in the US accidentally burned down his house while trying to get rid of snakes. The incident happened on November 23 when the unnamed homeowner, who lives in the US state of Maryland, was trying to smoke out a snake infestation in his 10,000 square feet house. Notably, he was quite annoyed after facing a recurring issue of snakes in his house and wanted to get rid of the reptiles.

In a desperate attempt, he used coals to produce smoke, in hopes to purge the snakes from the house. However, he placed the coals too close to the combustible items present in his house, which led to the house catching fire, causing about $1 million in damage, The Washington Post reported.

“Homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation, it is believed heat source (coals) too close to combustibles,” spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department, Pete Piringer said in an update on Twitter.

The Chief Spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, Pete Piringer told CNN that the multi-storey house caught fire very quickly and the fire initiated from the basement. When a neighbour saw the flames around 10 pm, he immediately called emergency services. Around 75 firefighters worked the entire night to put out the blaze. Thankfully, no one was home when the fire broke out, though the homeowner was there just a few hours earlier.

Pictures show the home completely engulfed by the flames which was later reduced to rubble by the time it was extinguished. The status of snakes is not known, but looking at the condition of the house, it is assumed they are no longer in the house.

“There are animal services that can come out and make recommendations, or pest control, or an exterminator. We recommend you have professionals deal with any pest control issue to help maintain the situation,” Piringer told CNN.