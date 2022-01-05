London: We know about things and products being marketed, but a man in the UK advertised himself on a billboard. Yes, a Muslim man in UK has paid out hundreds of pounds on several billboards advertising himself in an attempt to find a wife. “Save me from an arranged marriage,” read the giant 20-foot ad, featuring Mohammad Malik.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Words From Late Father’s Letter Embroidered on Her Wedding Veil | Watch

The 29-year-old man, who said he is a ‘desi Pakistani’, has also set up a website called ‘Findmalikawife.com’ to look for a prospective life partner, reports Birmingham Live. A resident of London, Malik said that he is not opposed to the idea of arranged marriage but wants to “try and find someone on my own first.”

you have to respect the hustle. marriage CVs are the past. marriage billboard ads are the future.https://t.co/2YmxlTPCdb pic.twitter.com/Ul6IYHywCP — Hamzah (@hamzah2506) January 2, 2022

“Hi, I’m Malik. You may have seen my face on a billboard somewhere. I’m 29, live in la vida London. I’m an entrepreneur and a foodie and I’m religious. ”he says in the welcome video on the website. “I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!” he clarifies.

In the ‘What I’m looking for’ section, he wrote “My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen. I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants. Always personality and faith over anything else! P.S I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don’t think it’ll work out.”

He added: “I’m a creative, love doing the most random and absurd – but 100 per cent halal of course – things. I’m hoping to find the one. It’s early days but responses thus far have been in the double digits – keep them coming.”

After he put up the billboards, Malik says he has received hundreds of messages.