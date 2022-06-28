Viral News: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoons–Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. He frequently imparts insightful life lessons and funny one-liners to his followers. Not only that, he also routinely engages with his followers and replies to their queries. This time, the industrialist responded to a user on Monday who questioned his qualifications, and that message has since gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Blinged Up Disco Scooter With An Important Message

On Monsay, Mahindra commented on a photo of a young girl studying alone in a forested area all by herself. The industrialist was impressed by the girl’s dedication and wrote, “Beautiful photograph, Abhishek. She is my #MondayMotivation.

See the tweet here:

Many users replied to the tweet and called it inspirational. However, one user posed a question to Mahindra. “Sir may I know your qualification?” asked Viabhav SD. The businessman gave a reply which has the internet smiling. “Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience,” he replied.

Here’s the tweet:

Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience… https://t.co/azCKBgEacF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022

Mahindra’s post has received more than 5,600 likes and nearly 300 retweets since it was shared a few hours ago. One user commented “Experience is bigger than any degrees.” Other comments included, “Experience is priceless! Not like a degree which has become a commodity nowadays!” and “What a sweeping answer, Sir! More than qualifications, experience becomes more relevant in executive industries.”

A few days back, he was quizzed by a Twitter user named Raj Srivastava who had quite an unreasonable request. He asked Mahindra if he could manufacture cars under Rs 10,000. Mahindra responded to him with a sarcastic tweet. “We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K,” he wrote with a smiling emoji. He also attached the picture of toy model of Mahindra Thar that is sold online for Rs 1399.

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal)