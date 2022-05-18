Viral News: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, also routinely engages with his followers and replies to their queries. This time too, the industrialist left netizens in splits after he interacted with a user and replied to his query.Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistan TikTok Star Poses For A Video As Forest Fire Rages Behind Her, Leaves Internet Fuming | Watch

A Twitter user named Raj Srivastava had quite an unreasonable request when he asked Mahindra if he could manufacture cars under Rs 10,000. Notably, the man posed the query on Mahindra’s post congratulating the Indian team for winning the Thomas Cup. Raj Srivastava asked: “Hey, can you make Mahindra cars for 10k? ”

Obviously, Mahindra also responded to him with a sarcastic tweet. “We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K,” he wrote with a smiling emoji. He also attached the picture of toy model of Mahindra Thar that is sold online for Rs 1399.

We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K 😊 https://t.co/6ccHGYxTYB pic.twitter.com/wmf9sNpWqR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

Mahindra’s reply left people amused and many praised his humorous side. One user said, “What a witty reply…I must say…amazing Sir Ji…however I know he started it first.” Another commented, The amazingly positive way Mr. Mahindra uses Twitter is a lesson for all of us. Genius!”

Thanks to his tweet, sales of the toy car also sky rocketed. A user commented that the toy car model was in stock earlier, but now if you visit the page, it’s out of stock.

The amazingly positive way Mr. Mahindra uses Twitter is a lesson for all of us. Genius! 👌🏼👌🏼 https://t.co/OXLAfPO2sW — SVH (@sumedhhabbu92) May 17, 2022

Sense of humor at its best. 😊😊👏👏👏 https://t.co/GAhxFeTesG — Lalatendu (Lalat) Mishra (@lalatendu4u) May 18, 2022

Maybe he will get a manindra car for 10k sir !!🤣🤣🤣 I think he should contact the co-owners Mani & Indra for manindra car!! 🚗 😜🤪😝 . I think by mistake he tweeted you 😉. — THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) May 17, 2022

Wonderful.. A practical answer to an unreasonable question — Ramesh Menon 🇮🇳 (@rameshmenon128) May 18, 2022

What a witty reply…I must say…amazing Sir Ji..however I know he started it first.. 🙂 — Prateek Banerjee (@bannyprateek) May 17, 2022

