Bengaluru: Panic and commotion ensued in a New Delhi-Karnataka express train on Tuesday night after police received a call regarding a bomb being present in the train. Notably, a man in Agra allegedly made a call to the Railways saying a bomb had been planted in a Bengaluru-bound train. After receiving the call, the Railway Protection Force alerted the GRP who immediately pressed into service a sniffer dog, sent personnel with hand-held metal detectors to check the luggage of all passengers, according to Hindu.

The police woke up passengers who were sleeping peacefully and checked each and every bogie in the train. The 12628 Delhi-Karnataka Express was also stopped for 25 minutes at Mathura Junction at night and thoroughly checked. It was given a go-ahead only after the Government Railway Police (GRP) were convinced that there was nothing suspicious, Superintendent of Police Mathura (City) Martand Prakash Singh said on Wednesday.

The call turned out to be a hoax!

According to the SP, Satyanand, the accused, made the phone call to Railways Helpline 139 as he was unhappy with the behaviour of a catering staff towards his brother. An official said the call was transferred to Railway Protection Force control room which in turn passed on the information to the teams concerned.

“Since Satyanand is highly intoxicated, he will be further interrogated later,” a GRP official said, adding he was arrested from a night shelter home on Delhi’s Aruna Aasaf Ali road.