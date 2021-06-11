New Delhi: When it comes to a daughter’s partner, parents always want the best for her and a financially stable groom is on the top of the list of expectations. However, in one case, this complusive need to know how much a man earns, got out of hand. In an anonymous post on Reddit, a man has claimed he found himself in a stressful situation with his fiancée’s parents, as they locked him in a room. Also Read - Video of a Man Applying Sanitiser All Over His Body like a Lotion Has Gone Viral | WATCH

He explained that he recently started a new job and his in-laws wanted to have a ‘private conversation about it with him. They invited him over and demanded to know his exact salary, but he refused to tell them and instead assured that his daughter’s future is secure.

He wrote:

“My mother and father-in-law found out about my new job and wanted to have a “private” conversation with me without my fiancée so they invited me to their house. They invited me into their guest room. My father-in-law asked me to leave my phone and keys at the dining table. They started talking about my new job. They had no idea how much I get paid and asked me to tell them about my salary but I politely declined to tell them.

They asked why, I just bluntly told them it was none of their business. Father-in-law chimed in saying “you’re marrying my daughter, damn right it’s my business” and kept on about making his daughter’s future secure. I assured him that his daughter is in good hands and besides money isn’t everything and love and respect are what’s important. Mother-in-law disagreed and said that money is an important factor, then gave examples of issues I’ll have in my marriage if I’m not capable of providing for my family.”

However, they weren’t convinced and refused to drop the topic. When he tried to leave the room, they locked him inside.

“I got so annoyed and wanted to excuse myself to the bathroom but father-in-law got up and locked the door. I asked what the hell he was doing. He told me to calm down and that he’ll unlock the door when this conversation is over.”

This was it! He got angry and told them that their behavior is unacceptable and that only gold diggers behave like this.

“Mother-in-law gasped loudly and father-in-law immediately unlocked the door and asked me to leave his house. I grabbed my phone and my keys and walked out. Mother-in-law already called my fiancée and was crying saying I disrespected them in their house and called them gold diggers for just asking how I was doing with my new job. My fiancée was upset but I explained what her mom n dad did. She said I not only hurt her parents but her hurt as well by calling them gold diggers and I owe them an apology but I refused to.

I asked if she thought what her parents did was okay but she reminded me that she’s with me because she loves me whether I’m rich or poor and it doesn’t matter what others think (my fiancèe never cared about money nor acted materialistic. She works as a babysitter and happy with it) she said that I needed to apologize for calling them gold diggers and hurting their feelings for being worried about “us”. Although I assured them, I’m doing well financially and that should’ve been the end of it. But I guess I escalated, they escalated and now I’m refusing to apologize. My relationship with them might suffer if I don’t,” he concluded.

What do you think?