Viral News: The summers are here and the heat is getting extreme day by day. While it’s advisable to stay indoors to escape the unbearable heat waves, not everyone is privileged to do so. A rickshaw driver, however, found an amazing jugaad to beat the heat by making a mini garden in his rickshaw. The innovative solution caught the attention of Former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Erik Solheim, who shared the picture on Twitter.Also Read - 'She Was Asking Me...': Shashi Tharoor Opens Up On His Viral Meme With Supriya Sule, Posts Lyrics of 'Kuch to Log Kahenge'

The picture shows the man sitting in his rickshaw covered with a lush layer of grass. He also placed small potted plants in the corners of his rickshwa, giving it a pretty look. “This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed!,” Erik Solheim wrote, along with the picture.

See the tweet here:

This Indian 🇮🇳 man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed! pic.twitter.com/YnjLdh2rX2 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 4, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, with more than 20,000 likes and more than 2000 retweets. Netizens were impressed with the rickshaw driver’s creativity and also applauded his message. One user wrote, ”A novel idea to stay cool in this hot summer. Appreciate him for thinking in those lines. And a good way to attract customers.” Another commented, ”That’s actually very innovative, other rickshaw drivers should also do that cause its April and temperature is already above 42 degrees.”

See more reactions:

A pretty innovative way to stay cool. https://t.co/Aj3YYFF8jX — zhang_hongtie (@HongtieZhang) April 6, 2022

Indians are one of the most innovative people, it's just that our talents often go unrecognised, at times even claimed as their own by foreigners 😉 . — Nishchay (@NKP4_20) April 4, 2022

When cars were not popular in India, and air conditioning was beyond reach, growing Khas on the roof was the solution to escaping the Heat Wave in Northern India — D Man (@dhhawal) April 4, 2022

That's actually very innovative, other rickshaw drivers should also do that cause its April and temperature is already above 42 degrees 🥵 — Arun (@hqtrivia18) April 4, 2022

We need more rickshaws, roads, streets and even colonies like this. 50 Degrees temperature is a #Newnormal now. We need to take more steps like this to stop it. — Karuna Tiwari (@SDKaruna2603) April 5, 2022

Innovation needs no degrees

Infact he has made a superb effort to reduce the degree -inside the rickshaw

Kudos to the gentleman — Swaminathan Erulappan (@esamtwits) April 4, 2022

What do you think of this idea?