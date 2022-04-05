Lucknow: Every now and then, we hear stories of how drug traffickers and smugglers around the world adopt unique yet bizarre ways to smuggle illegal things from one place to another. Now, in a similar incident, customs officials at the Lucknow Airport on Monday seized 291 grams of gold, valued at around Rs 15 lakh, from a passenger who had concealed the yellow metal in his wigs. According to an IANS report, the passenger was caught after he reached Lucknow Airport from Sharjah.Also Read - Viral Video: Dutch Singer Sings Chaand Baaliyan Like a Pro, Wins Hearts of Desi Netizens | Watch

“On the basis of passenger profiling, the accused was intercepted while walking through the green channel. During his personal search, it was observed that he was wearing a wig. On removing his wig, it was found that a pouch made of black tape containing gold compound was glued to the top of his scalp,” a Custom official said.

A total 291 grams of gold valued at Rs 15,42,300, was recovered from the pouch. “The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act,” he added.

The sleuths produced the passenger before a court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody. As the accused was not required for further interrogation, the court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody.

(With IANS inputs)