Viral Video: Bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. In the desire to go viral, some people just go a little too far and end up messing our favourite dishes. While some of these dishes are worth a try, others are downright bizarre, earning the wrath of food lovers. The latest entry into the weird food club is Jalebi chaat. Yes, we are not kidding! In a picture of the dish that is going viral, a man has made chaat using jalebi, onion, yogurt, papdi and garnished it with sev puri. The Jalebi chaat is kept in a plate, ready to be served! But who has the guts to taste this?Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Makes Apple Pakodas, Internet Left Baffled | Watch

Twitter user Mayur Sejpal shared a picture of the dish and captioned it as, ”Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat…”.

See the picture here:

Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat… 😹 pic.twitter.com/MwNWHTiTBW — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 17, 2021

Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral on social media with many people being disgusted and apalled by the bizarre food combination. Some others joked and made memes. Many wanted to know how the dish tasted.

Here are some reactions:

inko koi kamre main haanth baandh ke band karo😭😭😭🤢🤢 — Ruchi (@isay_norita) December 17, 2021

Why why why bhagwaan mai ne kyaa paap kiyaa bhagwaan…😭😭😭😭 — JinnaPutraTontiChorYadav Formerly lavnasur Kejru (@lavnasura) December 17, 2021

जलेबी चाट .😢 आप तो संजीव कपूर के भी उस्ताद निकले .. 😆😆

अरे भाई सदियों से जलेबी अपनी मिठास के कारण लोकप्रिय है जिसे ऐसे ही रहने दीजिये । अपने पाप में कम से कम हमें भागीदार मत बनाएं । आपको ही मुबारक ये जलेबी चाट https://t.co/KrdVIb8Rip — Ranu Sharma (@RanuSha50) December 18, 2021

Mayur ki FIR karwa raha hoon Bhopal mein. 😡😡😡 https://t.co/YkwWvMaI0t — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) December 17, 2021

Mayonnaise and cheese missing…😂🤣🤣🤣🤦😩😣 https://t.co/Tiy2MHGHof — Suresh Shenoy (@Shenoy888888) December 17, 2021

A few days back, a similar video of rasgulla being served with tamarind chutney and yoghurt had gone viral.