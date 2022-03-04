Viral News: A polygamous man in Democratic Republic of Congo married triplets on the same day after all three sisters proposed to him simultaneously. 32-year-old Luwizo married triplets, Nadege, Natasha, and Natalie, in a special wedding ceremony in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Notably, people there are legally free to marry more than one person, New York Post reported.Also Read - Mira Rajput's White Lehenga Saree From Sanah Kapur's Wedding Costs Rs 1.68 Lakh, Mesmerising... Isn't it? - See Pics

He said he couldn’t decline the proposals when they all popped the question. “I was obliged to marry all of them because they are triplets. It wasn’t an easy decision because until now, my parents don’t understand what I’m doing,” the man said. He added his family didn’t attend the wedding.

“You have to lose something in order to gain another. In addition, one has their preferences and their own way of doing things. So I’m happy to marry the triplets no matter what others think. My parents despised my decision that’s why they didn’t attend my wedding. But all I can say is love has no limits,” he added.

Luwizo said that he first fell in love with Natalie before meeting her two other sisters. However, when Natalie introduced him to her twin sisters, Nadege and Natasha, both of them fell in love with her. When they popped the big question, it reportedly surprised Luwizo so much he said he almost “fainted.”

One of the three sisters said that they have shared everything since childhood and so sharing a husband was not a difficult choice for them.