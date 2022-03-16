Viral News: From housing to healthcare, the cost of living is rising sharply around the world. Experts say the price of oil is a major driver of inflation because it is used to make and deliver goods. Fed up of the rising prices, an employee in the US came up with quite an unusual solution. Claiming that he can’t afford to live in an apartment due to his low income, the employee named Simon quietly moved into a cubicle at his office. He recently documented his living conditions through TikTok videos, which showed how he stores his food and clothes at the office.Also Read - Govt Servants Should Not Use Mobiles For Personal Work During Office Hours: Madras HC To Govt

“Check out my new apartment,” he said in his video, which has gone viral and has been viewed more than 12 million times. “I am moving from my apartment and into my cubicle at work. They do not pay me enough to do both. So as a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job. We’ll see how long I can get away with this,” he says further.

The viral clip shows him setting up a makeshift home in his office cubicle, and unpacking his belongings from multiple bags and suitcases. He gave viewers a tour of his cubicle, showing his food in one corner and opening his office drawers to show where he keeps his clothes.

Simon posted another clip replying to someone who commented that he was going to get caught by security cameras. He explained he was confident “most corporate offices do not have cameras” in the cubicle area. When asked how does he take bath, he revealed that there are two men’s showers in his work building complete with towels free to use.

The stint didn’t last long

However, his ‘live in office’ stint didn’t last long as he was evicted from the office after his videos and pictures went viral. He confirmed that he was ‘evicted from the floor on day 4 and a human-resource employee asked him to remove all the clips from social media. In the video, Simon said: “Yo, it happened way sooner than I thought, but thanks for following. This is the end of this chapter, but it’s not the last you see of me.”

Simon later revealed he was unsure about his future with his workplace. “We don’t know how the relationship between myself and the company is going to end,” he said. “It’s likely going to end, it’s up in the air, shoes on their foot about whether or not it’s going to be quiet and nice or whether it’s going to be a whole thing. It’s up to them.”